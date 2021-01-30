Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 4,398,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $2,727,133.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 49,629 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

