Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Up 153.7% in January

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 153.7% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

RLLWF remained flat at $$3.25 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18. Reliance Worldwide has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reliance Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Reliance Worldwide Company Profile

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

