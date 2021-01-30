Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Trading 35.7% Higher

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF)’s stock price traded up 35.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.57. 30,746,903 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 8,354,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.40.

Relief Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RLFTF)

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief in serious diseases with high unmet medical need. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity with efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

