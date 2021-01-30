Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 14,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,014,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 597,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,461,000 after purchasing an additional 213,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $333.58 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.14. The firm has a market cap of $316.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

