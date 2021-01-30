Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 457 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 25,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,343,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,592,000 after buying an additional 1,638,064 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 46,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $256.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

