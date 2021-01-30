Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Given a €22.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RNO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.27 ($41.50).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €35.24 ($41.46) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.76. Renault SA has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

