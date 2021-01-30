Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Given a €38.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.27 ($41.50).

Shares of RNO opened at €35.24 ($41.46) on Friday. Renault SA has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €35.66 and a 200-day moving average of €27.76.

Renault SA (RNO.PA) Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

