ReNeuron Group plc (RENE.L) (LON:RENE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $98.93

Shares of ReNeuron Group plc (RENE.L) (LON:RENE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.93 and traded as high as $113.05. ReNeuron Group plc (RENE.L) shares last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 683,915 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 99.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98.

About ReNeuron Group plc (RENE.L) (LON:RENE)

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

