Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,428.79

Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5,428.79 and traded as high as $6,100.00. Renishaw plc (RSW.L) shares last traded at $6,065.00, with a volume of 45,514 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 15,000.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,900.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,437.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

