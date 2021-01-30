Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 505 ($6.60).

Shares of RTO stock opened at GBX 497.60 ($6.50) on Thursday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1-year low of GBX 247.70 ($3.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 519.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 530.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £9.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28.

About Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L)

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

