Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Trading 6.8% Higher

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.56 and last traded at $36.24. 173,657 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 127,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 8,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $315,788.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,622.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 117,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,634 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.