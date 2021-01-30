Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Triumph Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.98.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $252,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627 in the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

