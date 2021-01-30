Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Capital One Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Capital One Financial in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.84. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.12.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,449,036.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,575,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,564,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,441 shares of company stock worth $27,142,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 28,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,641,000 after purchasing an additional 308,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

