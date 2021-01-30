Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mastercard Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MA. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.73.

Shares of MA opened at $316.29 on Friday. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.87 and its 200-day moving average is $331.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $18,168,372.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,535,541,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 600,248 shares of company stock valued at $192,184,106. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.