Research Analysts Offer Predictions for People’s United Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for People’s United Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith forecasts that the bank will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Shares of PBCT opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $16.37.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in People’s United Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,042 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391,343 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,949,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,957,000 after acquiring an additional 736,796 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,798,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 193,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,755,000 after acquiring an additional 483,734 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

