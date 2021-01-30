Research Analysts Set Expectations for TFI International Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.90.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins boosted their target price on TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69. TFI International has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

