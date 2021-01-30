Research Analysts Set Expectations for WesBanco, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for WesBanco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSBC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 222,318 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in WesBanco by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in WesBanco by 6.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 100.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 40,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in WesBanco by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 423,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 67,856 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $296,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,575.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $308,880.00. Insiders have sold 33,920 shares of company stock worth $872,848 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

