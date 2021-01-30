Residential Secure Income plc (RESI.L) (LON:RESI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.25

Residential Secure Income plc (RESI.L) (LON:RESI) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RESI stock opened at GBX 88.60 ($1.16) on Friday. Residential Secure Income plc has a twelve month low of GBX 69 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 101 ($1.32). The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33. The company has a market capitalization of £151.52 million and a P/E ratio of 20.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 90.13.

About Residential Secure Income plc (RESI.L)

Residential Secure Income plc ("ReSI" or "the Company") is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited (the "Fund Manager"), a wholly-owned and separately regulated subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited ("TradeRisks") – a financing adviser and debt arranger with a 17-year track record in the social housing sector.

