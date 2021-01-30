Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $13,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TT opened at $143.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $156.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

