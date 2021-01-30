Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $13.10 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $37.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

