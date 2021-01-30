Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $14,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock opened at $348.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.89. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

