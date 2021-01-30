Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,030 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $38.50 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.