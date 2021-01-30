Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 198 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 21.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 4,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 783.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $183.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.03 and a 200 day moving average of $190.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

