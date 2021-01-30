Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 254 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $12,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.44.

Shares of ZBH opened at $153.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 960.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $165.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.89.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

