Reviewing IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) & Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTND)

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) and Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTND) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

IHI has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IHI and Enviro Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHI 0.62% -0.03% -0.01% Enviro Technologies 19.22% -179.91% 33.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IHI and Enviro Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHI $12.72 billion 0.22 $117.87 million $0.09 49.89 Enviro Technologies $2.82 million 0.16 $590,000.00 N/A N/A

IHI has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IHI and Enviro Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHI 0 0 3 0 3.00 Enviro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

IHI beats Enviro Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines. The company also provides LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; equipment for plants; and engineering, procurement, construction, and start-up services for process and pharmaceutical plants. In addition, it offers bridges, water gates, and steel structures; shield tunneling machines, concrete construction materials, and transportation systems; and security and environmental monitoring systems, as well as constructs and refurbishes offshore structures. Further, the company provides air and process gas compressors, separators, and cryogenic products; lubricating systems; turbochargers for vehicles and machinery for ships; parking and logistics systems; materials handling systems; steelmaking equipment, such as industrial furnaces and stepping cylinders; heat and surface treatment equipment, factory automation systems, slitters, rubber and film calender lines, and pulp and paper machinery; and agricultural machines and lawn mowers. Additionally, it offers aero engines and air traffic control systems; and rockets, rocket and satellite propulsion systems, systems for satellites, space station-related equipment, ground test facilities, sample containers, etc. It also engages in real estate rental and sales business. The company was formerly known as Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. and changed its name to IHI Corporation in 2007. IHI Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Enviro Technologies Company Profile

Enviro Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

