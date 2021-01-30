Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.43.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,002,114.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

