RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Hits $0.0320

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $300,442.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00048437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00131707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00266389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00066261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00065613 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,462.29 or 0.90099356 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 137,238,095 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform.

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

