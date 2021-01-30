Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,122 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Investec upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

RIO traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.42. 1,993,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,153. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.40. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

