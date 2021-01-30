Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Trading Up 11.2%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) was up 11.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $19.93. Approximately 25,903,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 32,322,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 4.56.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Riot Blockchain news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $505,530.00. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 447.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 632,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 333,644 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $1,206,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $1,101,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

