Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%.

RVSB opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $116.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.83. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd.

In related news, Director John A. Karas sold 30,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $153,858.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $126,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

