ROAD (ROAD) Hits Market Capitalization of $168,424.41

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. ROAD has a market cap of $168,424.41 and approximately $279,649.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ROAD has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ROAD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ROAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00131022 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00261855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00066015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00064532 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,689.75 or 0.92483067 BTC.

ROAD Token Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 tokens. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io.

ROAD Token Trading

ROAD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.