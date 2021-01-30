Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 250,821 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,821 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $80,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Aptiv by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.74.

NYSE:APTV opened at $133.60 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.