Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 56,623 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,360,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,623 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $350,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 505,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $136.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.69 and its 200 day moving average is $139.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

