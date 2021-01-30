Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,576,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756,989 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Masco were worth $86,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in Masco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in Masco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 37,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.76.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

