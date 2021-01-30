Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $65.12 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 687.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851,363 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $65,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Trimble by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 3.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Trimble by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $65.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average is $55.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $456,524.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,629.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,574 shares of company stock worth $2,640,843 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

