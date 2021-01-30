Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $68.18 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,497 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,392 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $68,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 589.9% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 392,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,749,000 after purchasing an additional 335,562 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 779,539 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,244,000 after purchasing an additional 221,408 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 464,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,471,000 after purchasing an additional 211,385 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,390,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,294,000 after purchasing an additional 204,400 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,581,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.72.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $229.08 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.65 and its 200-day moving average is $247.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.