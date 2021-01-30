Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $73.75 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508,479 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $73,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $77.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.