Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 164,122 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 194.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,122 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Waters were worth $61,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Waters by 1.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 850,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Waters by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 367,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,833,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Waters by 160.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after acquiring an additional 201,355 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at $62,130,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waters by 74.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 242,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,366,000 after acquiring an additional 103,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.83.

In other Waters news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,752,214 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WAT opened at $264.67 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $276.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.64 and a 200 day moving average of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.15 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

