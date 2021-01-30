Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 17,606 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,349,372 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $92,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average of $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

