Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 881,488 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881,488 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $205,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.28.

ABBV opened at $102.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average is $97.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

