Robert Harry Willison Sells 150,000 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) COO Robert Harry Willison sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 178,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $40.45.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,153 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at about $99,521,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after purchasing an additional 633,437 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 605.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 729,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 287.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 452,273 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WKHS shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.