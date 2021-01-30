Robinson Capital Management LLC Acquires 50,475 Shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC)

Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund makes up about 1.6% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 473,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 72,877 shares during the period.

MYC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 22,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,735. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.67. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

