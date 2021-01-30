Robinson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Robinson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,858 shares during the period. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust accounts for approximately 3.8% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 43,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE IIM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. 57,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,049. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

