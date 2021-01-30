Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 93.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,129 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 33.2% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the third quarter worth $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 95.9% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 29,293 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.53. 34,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,161. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $237,920.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

