Robinson Capital Management LLC Invests $799,000 in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Municipal Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VKQ. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at $453,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 14.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,465,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 33,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at $320,000.

Shares of NYSE:VKQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. 53,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,023. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $13.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

