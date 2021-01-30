Robinson Capital Management LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of VB traded down $3.67 on Friday, hitting $198.59. 1,343,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,423. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $210.49.

