Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RCKHF stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10. Rockhopper Exploration has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.24.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

