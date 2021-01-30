Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3914 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Rogers Communications has increased its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RCI shares. Barclays increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

