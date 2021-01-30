Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) were down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.44 and last traded at $45.91. Approximately 663,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 277,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

Several analysts have commented on RCI shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.3914 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $78,311,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 917,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,930,000 after purchasing an additional 620,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,483,000 after purchasing an additional 603,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,259,000 after purchasing an additional 579,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,993,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,761,000 after buying an additional 558,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

