Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Down 6.4%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s stock price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.84 and last traded at $20.53. Approximately 2,085,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,706,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROOT shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Root presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.63.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

